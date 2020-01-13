Look for Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.26% Rise

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $269.05 to a high of $274.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $267.30 on volume of 630,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ulta Beauty Inc have traded between a low of $222.00 and a high of $368.83 and are now at $276.00, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

