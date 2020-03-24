Look for Shares of Twitter Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.80% Rise

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.13 to a high of $25.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.86 on volume of 14.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Twitter Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.85 and a 52-week low of $20.00 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $24.88 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Twitter Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.44. Since that call, shares of Twitter Inc have fallen 24.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.