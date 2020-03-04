Look for Shares of Twilio Inc - A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.95% Sell Off

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.71 to a high of $82.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99,999.00 on volume of 844,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Twilio Inc - A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Twilio Inc - A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Twilio Inc - A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.06 and a high of $150.44 and are now at $80.03, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.