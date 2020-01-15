Look for Shares of Twilio Inc - A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.71% Rise

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $119.25 to a high of $122.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $120.87 on volume of 903,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Twilio Inc - A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $150.44 and a 52-week low of $89.81 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $119.02 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Twilio Inc - A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Twilio Inc - A in search of a potential trend change.