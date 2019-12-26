Look for Shares of Twilio Inc - A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.19% Rise

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.40 to a high of $103.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $101.60 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Twilio Inc - A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $150.44 and a 52-week low of $76.57 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $100.55 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.3% lower over the past week, respectively.