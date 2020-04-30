Look for Shares of Trinity Industri to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 7.87% Rise

Trinity Industri (NYSE:TRN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.05 to a high of $19.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.29 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Trinity Industri share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.53 and a high of $24.64 and are now at $19.47, 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Trinity Industri and will alert subscribers who have TRN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.