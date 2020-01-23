Look for Shares of Travelers Cos In to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.92% Sell Off

Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.66 to a high of $138.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $138.84 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Travelers Cos In on November 27th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $136.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Travelers Cos In have risen 3.4%. We continue to monitor TRV for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Travelers Cos In has traded in a range of $120.60 to $155.09 and is now at $134.64, 12% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.