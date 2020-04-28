MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Transunion to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.17% Rise

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:54pm
By Shiri Gupta

Transunion (NYSE:TRU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.60 to a high of $79.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $74.97 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Transunion and will alert subscribers who have TRU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Transunion share prices have been bracketed by a low of $52.50 and a high of $101.16 and are now at $78.94, 50% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

