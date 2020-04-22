Look for Shares of Transocean Ltd to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.55% Sell Off

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.05 to a high of $1.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.06 on volume of 12.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Transocean Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.79 and a 52-week low of $1.01 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $1.05 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.2%.

