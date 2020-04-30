Look for Shares of Transocean Ltd to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 9.38% Rise

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.05 to a high of $1.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1.05 on volume of 38.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Transocean Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.76 and a high of $8.84 and are now at $1.23, 61% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 10.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Transocean Ltd and will alert subscribers who have RIG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.