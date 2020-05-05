Look for Shares of Tractor Supply to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.39% Rise

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.36 to a high of $104.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $103.37 on volume of 688,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Tractor Supply has traded in a range of $63.89 to $114.25 and is now at $104.86, 64% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

