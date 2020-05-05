Look for Shares of Toll Brothers to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.42% Rise

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.95 to a high of $25.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.62 on volume of 635,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Toll Brothers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.28 and a high of $49.31 and are now at $25.43, 91% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.3%.

