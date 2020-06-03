Look for Shares of Tjx Cos Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.91% Sell Off

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.05 to a high of $59.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.19 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tjx Cos Inc have traded between a low of $49.05 and a high of $64.95 and are now at $57.74, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

