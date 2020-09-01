Look for Shares of Tjx Cos Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.00% Rise

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.01 to a high of $62.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $61.99 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tjx Cos Inc on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $55.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Tjx Cos Inc have risen 12.2%. We continue to monitor TJX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tjx Cos Inc have traded between a low of $45.32 and a high of $62.39 and are now at $62.62, which is 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.