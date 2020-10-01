Look for Shares of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.92% Sell Off

Tilly'S Inc-Cl A (:TLYS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.70 to a high of $11.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.80 on volume of 93,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Tilly'S Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.11 and a 52-week low of $7.62 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $11.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.