Look for Shares of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.40% Rise

Tilly'S Inc-Cl A (:TLYS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.15 to a high of $12.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.27 on volume of 160,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A have risen 17.9%. We continue to monitor TLYS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Tilly'S Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.62 and a high of $13.11 and are now at $12.16, 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.8%.