Look for Shares of Tiffany & Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.25% Rise

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $128.45 to a high of $129.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $129.40 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tiffany & Co have traded between a low of $78.60 and a high of $134.42 and are now at $130.02, which is 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.