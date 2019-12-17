Look for Shares of Tiaa Fsb Holding to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.55% Sell Off

Tiaa Fsb Holding (:EVER) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.66 to a high of $34.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.75 on volume of 60,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tiaa Fsb Holding on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Tiaa Fsb Holding have risen 57.6%. We continue to monitor EVER for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Tiaa Fsb Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.43 and a 52-week low of $4.05 and are now trading 722% above that low price at $33.28 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 2.6%.