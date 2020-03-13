Look for Shares of Thor Industries to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.58% Sell Off

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.76 to a high of $49.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.11 on volume of 573,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Thor Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $89.45 and a 52-week low of $42.05 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $44.13 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

