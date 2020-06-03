Look for Shares of Thermo Fisher to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.05% Sell Off

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $303.94 to a high of $312.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $307.45 on volume of 742,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Thermo Fisher have traded between a low of $246.67 and a high of $342.26 and are now at $306.60, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

