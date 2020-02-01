MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Textron Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.05% Rise

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 12:53pm
By Shiri Gupta

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.82 to a high of $45.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $45.15 on volume of 308,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Textron Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.00 and a 52-week low of $42.30 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $45.06 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 0.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Textron Inc on October 21st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $46.39. Since that call, shares of Textron Inc have fallen 3.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

