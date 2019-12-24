Look for Shares of Tetraphase Pharm to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.86% Rise

Tetraphase Pharm (NASDAQ:TTPH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.27 to a high of $2.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.27 on volume of 75,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Tetraphase Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $5.97 and a 52-week low of $0.01 and are now trading 23,200% above that low price at $2.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.2%.

