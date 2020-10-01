Look for Shares of Terex Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.70% Sell Off

Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.29 to a high of $28.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.48 on volume of 73,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Terex Corp has traded in a range of $22.84 to $38.57 and is now at $28.65, 25% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

