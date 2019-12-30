Look for Shares of Teradata Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.54% Sell Off

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.03 to a high of $26.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.57 on volume of 135,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Teradata Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.90 and a high of $49.42 and are now at $26.66, 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Teradata Corp on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.61. Since that call, shares of Teradata Corp have fallen 12.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.