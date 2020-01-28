Look for Shares of Tenneco Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.45% Rise

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.61 to a high of $10.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.28 on volume of 552,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tenneco Inc have traded between a low of $7.62 and a high of $37.27 and are now at $10.20, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tenneco Inc and will alert subscribers who have TEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.