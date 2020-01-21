Look for Shares of Teledyne Tech to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.78% Rise

Teledyne Tech (NYSE:TDY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $377.53 to a high of $384.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $380.45 on volume of 72,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Teledyne Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $381.00 and a 52-week low of $212.37 and are now trading 79% above that low price at $381.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

