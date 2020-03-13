Look for Shares of Taylor Morriso-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.11% Sell Off

Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.04 to a high of $14.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.85 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Taylor Morriso-A have traded between the current low of $13.66 and a high of $28.47 and are now at $14.41. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Taylor Morriso-A and will alert subscribers who have TMHC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.