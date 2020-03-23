Look for Shares of Target Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.72% Sell Off

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.81 to a high of $98.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $96.38 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Target Corp has traded in a range of $70.03 to $130.24 and is now at $95.72, 37% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Target Corp on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.48. Since that call, shares of Target Corp have fallen 17.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.