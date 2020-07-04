Look for Shares of Target Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.37% Rise

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $97.03 to a high of $100.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $95.67 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Target Corp has traded in a range of $70.03 to $130.24 and is now at $98.85, 41% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Target Corp on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.48. Since that call, shares of Target Corp have fallen 17.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.