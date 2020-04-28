Look for Shares of Take-Two Interac to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.57% Sell Off

Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $123.11 to a high of $125.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $124.65 on volume of 814,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Take-Two Interac share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.70 and a 52-week low of $96.24 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $123.06 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.