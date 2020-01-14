Look for Shares of Take-Two Interac to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.41% Sell Off

Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.15 to a high of $126.85. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $126.64 on volume of 596,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Take-Two Interac. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Take-Two Interac in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Take-Two Interac have traded between a low of $84.41 and a high of $135.70 and are now at $125.69, which is 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.