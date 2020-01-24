Look for Shares of Take-Two Interac to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.94% Sell Off

Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.57 to a high of $128.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $127.47 on volume of 421,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Take-Two Interac on January 7th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Take-Two Interac have risen 3.2%. We continue to monitor TTWO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Take-Two Interac has traded in a range of $84.41 to $135.70 and is now at $126.96, 50% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% higher and 0.67% higher over the past week, respectively.