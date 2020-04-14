Look for Shares of Take-Two Interac to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.38% Rise

Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $123.59 to a high of $125.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $122.12 on volume of 688,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Take-Two Interac share prices have been bracketed by a low of $87.97 and a high of $135.70 and are now at $124.06, 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

