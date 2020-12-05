Look for Shares of T Rowe Price Grp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.42% Rise

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.30 to a high of $117.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $114.50 on volume of 677,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, T Rowe Price Grp has traded in a range of $82.51 to $139.82 and is now at $116.52, 41% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

