Look for Shares of T Rowe Price Grp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.93% Rise

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $132.50 to a high of $135.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $134.56 on volume of 254,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, T Rowe Price Grp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.61 and a high of $135.99 and are now at $133.83, 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.