Look for Shares of Sysco Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 10.83% Sell Off

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.54 to a high of $41.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.26 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Sysco Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $39.54 and a high of $85.98 and are now at $41.97. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

