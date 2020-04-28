Look for Shares of Sysco Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.97% Rise

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.21 to a high of $57.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $54.36 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Sysco Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.00 and a high of $85.98 and are now at $56.72, 118% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

