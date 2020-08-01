Look for Shares of Synopsys Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.82% Rise

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $142.56 to a high of $144.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $141.94 on volume of 377,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Synopsys Inc have traded between a low of $83.59 and a high of $146.66 and are now at $145.55, which is 74% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Synopsys Inc on December 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $138.40. Since that recommendation, shares of Synopsys Inc have risen 3.3%. We continue to monitor SNPS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.