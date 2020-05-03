Look for Shares of Suncoke Energy I to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.18% Sell Off

Suncoke Energy I (NYSE:SXC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.29 to a high of $4.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.41 on volume of 201,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Suncoke Energy I have traded between a low of $4.41 and a high of $9.93 and are now at $4.55, which is 3% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.