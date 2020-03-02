Look for Shares of Suncoke Energy I to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.36% Rise

Suncoke Energy I (NYSE:SXC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.88 to a high of $6.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.90 on volume of 257,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Suncoke Energy I have traded between a low of $4.56 and a high of $11.36 and are now at $6.20, which is 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.