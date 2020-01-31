Look for Shares of Summit Materia-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.87% Sell Off

Summit Materia-A (NYSE:SUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.27 to a high of $23.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.45 on volume of 346,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Summit Materia-A have traded between a low of $13.42 and a high of $25.22 and are now at $22.28, which is 66% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.