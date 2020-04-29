Look for Shares of Store Capital to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 9.85% Rise

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.39 to a high of $19.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.59 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Store Capital has traded in a range of $13.00 to $40.96 and is now at $19.85, 53% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

