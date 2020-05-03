Look for Shares of Steelcase Inc-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.39% Sell Off

Steelcase Inc-A (NYSE:SCS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.73 to a high of $16.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.82 on volume of 154,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Steelcase Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.02 and a 52-week low of $14.44 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $16.35 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.