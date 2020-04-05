Look for Shares of State St Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.40% Sell Off

State St Corp (NYSE:STT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.80 to a high of $58.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.78 on volume of 955,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, State St Corp has traded in a range of $42.10 to $85.89 and is now at $58.07, 38% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

