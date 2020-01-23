Look for Shares of State St Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.24% Sell Off

State St Corp (NYSE:STT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.88 to a high of $80.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $80.41 on volume of 923,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

State St Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.89 and a 52-week low of $48.62 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $79.83 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.