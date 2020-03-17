Look for Shares of Starwood Propert to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.17% Sell Off

Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.71 to a high of $14.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.70 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Starwood Properthas traded in a range of $11.71 to $26.33 and are now at $13.29. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

