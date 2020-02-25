Look for Shares of Stanley Black & to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.39% Sell Off

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.28 to a high of $152.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $151.50 on volume of 578,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Stanley Black & share prices have been bracketed by a low of $126.37 and a high of $173.67 and are now at $147.68, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.05% lower over the past week, respectively.