Look for Shares of Stanley Black & to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.72% Rise

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $166.95 to a high of $166.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $165.65 on volume of 243,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Stanley Black &. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Stanley Black & in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Stanley Black & share prices have been bracketed by a low of $126.37 and a high of $173.67 and are now at $168.29, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.