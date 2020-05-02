Look for Shares of Stanley Black & to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.09% Rise

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $167.66 to a high of $168.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $165.04 on volume of 213,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stanley Black & have traded between a low of $125.77 and a high of $173.67 and are now at $167.60, which is 33% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.27% higher over the past week, respectively.

