Look for Shares of Sprouts Farmers to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.55% Sell Off

Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.04 to a high of $15.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.34 on volume of 677,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Sprouts Farmers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.18 and a 52-week low of $15.34 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $15.44 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sprouts Farmers on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.63. Since that call, shares of Sprouts Farmers have fallen 16.1%.